Nine more photos of South Tyneside homes decorated for Halloween

Are these Halloween decorations getting you in the spirit for the spooky season?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST

With Halloween just around the corner, many houses have started putting up the decorations to celebrate the spooky holiday.

We asked our readers to share photos of their homes decorated for Halloween and the photos did not disappoint.

Take a look through our gallery to see some spooky set ups.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating the house for Halloween?

Halloween decorations around South Tyneside

1. Halloween decorations around South Tyneside

Halloween decorations around South Tyneside

This tree certainly gives off Halloween vibes Credit: Karima Jane

2. Happy Halloween!

This tree certainly gives off Halloween vibes Credit: Karima Jane

We love the idea of this Halloween tree

3. Spook-tacular Halloween tree

We love the idea of this Halloween tree

Residents at Westoe Grange Care Home are gearing up for Halloween

4. Ready for Halloween

Residents at Westoe Grange Care Home are gearing up for Halloween

