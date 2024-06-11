Nine North East rapists, drug dealers and attackers jailed in the first days of June

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the courts.
These are nine of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around South Tyneside during the final days of May and into June.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Craig Jopling
Craig Jopling, 38 of South Shields admitted grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating after attacking his partner with a pool cue. He has been jailed for 32 months. | North News and Pictures
2. Ian Phillips
Ian Phillips, a taxi driver from Easington Colliery has been jailed for 12 years after raping a drunk passenger. | Northumbria Police
3. Philip Ormonde
Philip Ormonde spat in his girlfriend's face and strangled her in bed. The South Shields resident admitted non fatal strangulation, witness intimidation and common assault and has been jailed for 15 months, with a five year restraining order. | Northumbria Police
4. Ryan Whittington
Ryan Whittington choked his girlfriend in the latest of a series of offences against partners. He was sentenced to 23 months behind bars and issued with a restraining order. | Northumbria Police