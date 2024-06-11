Nine North East rapists, drug dealers and attackers jailed in the first days of June

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:46 BST

There have been some big cases over the last couple of weeks in the North East.

These are nine of the people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around South Tyneside during the final days of May and into June.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Craig Jopling, 38 of South Shields admitted grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating after attacking his partner with a pool cue. He has been jailed for 32 months.

1. Craig Jopling

Craig Jopling, 38 of South Shields admitted grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating after attacking his partner with a pool cue. He has been jailed for 32 months. | North News and Pictures

Ian Phillips, a taxi driver from Easington Colliery has been jailed for 12 years after raping a drunk passenger.

2. Ian Phillips

Ian Phillips, a taxi driver from Easington Colliery has been jailed for 12 years after raping a drunk passenger. | Northumbria Police

Philip Ormonde spat in his girlfriend's face and strangled her in bed. The South Shields resident admitted non fatal strangulation, witness intimidation and common assault and has been jailed for 15 months, with a five year restraining order.

3. Philip Ormonde

Philip Ormonde spat in his girlfriend's face and strangled her in bed. The South Shields resident admitted non fatal strangulation, witness intimidation and common assault and has been jailed for 15 months, with a five year restraining order. | Northumbria Police

Ryan Whittington choked his girlfriend in the latest of a series of offences against partners. He was sentenced to 23 months behind bars and issued with a restraining order.

4. Ryan Whittington

Ryan Whittington choked his girlfriend in the latest of a series of offences against partners. He was sentenced to 23 months behind bars and issued with a restraining order. | Northumbria Police

