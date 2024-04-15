Nine throwback photos of happy times in Jarrow 11 years ago

As we take another trip down memory lane, we head to Jarrow in 2013 to see what was going on in the community.

It’s been 11 years since 2013, but what do you remember most from that year? As we dive into our archives of life in Jarrow in 2013 we can see children raising funds for Comic Relief and youngsters full of joy as the the funfair came to town.

Check out the gallery to see who you can spot.

READ MORE: Successful travel agent opens her fifth shop in a year

1 . 2013: Staying in cheque Jarrow's Clervaux Nursery pupils with their cheque for £1,192 raised for Red Nose Day funds. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

2 . Jarrow FC U9's girls football team are the winners of last season's league. Jarrow FC U9's girls football team are the winners of last season's league. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . All dressed up in 2013 St Georges Day at Bedes World 10 years ago.Pictured are Katie Makepiece, Lilyella Smith, Kate Robertson and, front, Emma Lamport, from Jarrow C of E school. Photo: sg Photo Sales

4 . Art These Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School pupils were in the picture with their Art Award exhibition in 2013. Remember it? Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales