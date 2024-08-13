Noah’s Ark Nursery takes step closer to expansion by purchasing Hebburn Masonic Hall

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT
Hebburn’s Noah’s Ark Nursery has taken a step closer to making its expansion plans a reality.

Earlier this year, Noah’s Ark Nursery, on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn revealed plans to take over the Hebburn Masonic Hall, on Aln Street, as a way to expand the business.

When speaking to the Shields Gazette in May, owner Nicola George revealed that the nursery currently has a waiting list for its baby run which is more than a year long.

That, coupled with government funding coming into force in September for more free child care means that the nursery will not be able to keep up with demand in its current location.

Nicola has given an insight into what the expansion is necessary for the future of the business and explained that it was create around 20 local jobs.

Noah's Ark Nursery, at its current location on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn. Plans have been submitted for it to relocate to the Masonic Hall, on Aln Street. Photo: Google Maps.Noah's Ark Nursery, at its current location on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn. Plans have been submitted for it to relocate to the Masonic Hall, on Aln Street. Photo: Google Maps.
Noah's Ark Nursery, at its current location on Victoria Road West, in Hebburn. Plans have been submitted for it to relocate to the Masonic Hall, on Aln Street. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

She said: “Noah’s Ark currently provides care to around 38 children a day. With pending approval of our building plans by the planning department, we aim to increase this number to 85 children.

“This expansion will not only enhance our ability to support children with additional needs but allow us to increase our staff from 20 to around 40, specifically recruiting professionals with specialised qualifications and expertise in this area.

“The timing of this expansion aligns perfectly with new government initiatives starting in September, which will entitle all parents to government-funded childcare, facilitating their return to work after parental leave.

“Depending on the child’s age, parents may access between 15 and 30 hours of government funded childcare a week.    “We are currently unable to meet the high demand for our services, so securing the Masonic Hall is a significant milestone for us.

“It ensures we can accommodate the increasing need for childcare in our community.

“When we discussed our plans with our current parents, they were very excited. The new location is just across the road from our current premises, so it won’t disrupt their routines.    “We are looking forward to being able to offer something that is much needed but currently unavailable within the local community. We plan to open our doors at the end of August if all goes according to plan.”

From left: Nicola George, owner of Noah's Ark Nursery, Amy Borrill, nursery manager, and Diane Hall, Swinburne Maddison's associate solicitor in the commercial property team, inside the Hebburn Masonic Hall.From left: Nicola George, owner of Noah's Ark Nursery, Amy Borrill, nursery manager, and Diane Hall, Swinburne Maddison's associate solicitor in the commercial property team, inside the Hebburn Masonic Hall.
From left: Nicola George, owner of Noah's Ark Nursery, Amy Borrill, nursery manager, and Diane Hall, Swinburne Maddison's associate solicitor in the commercial property team, inside the Hebburn Masonic Hall. | Other 3rd Party

Noah’s Ark enlisted the help of Swinburne Maddison to secured the purchase of the Masonic Hall, which was complete at the end of July.

The nursery is now just waiting on a decision on a planning application, which it says is expected imminently.

Diane Hall, an associate solicitor in Swinburne Maddison’s commercial property team, has given an insight into the proposed plans.

She said:  “Noah’s Ark is a unique nursery with a ‘curiosity approach’ to learning.

“The proposed plans, submitted for approval aim to enhance this approach, incorporating a bespoke sensory room, a separate cafeteria and dining and sleeping areas.

“Additionally, the exterior will feature an outdoor forestry area accessible through new bi-fold doors to promote outdoor learning – and improved parking facilities.”

For more information on the plans, visit the South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0274/24/FUL.

