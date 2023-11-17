North East celebrities at the beginning of fame

We have plenty of iconic and talented individuals to come from the North East, from football legends to stars of the music industry.
Here, we take a look at the celebrities at the beginning of their careers.
2. Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards
Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, who are both from South Shields found fame after appearing on and winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of the girl group Little Mix. They went on to achieve great success before embarking on a hiatus in 2022, to pursue solo careers.
3. Cheryl Tweedy
Cheryl Tweedy from Heaton joined Girls Aloud as part of Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. Girls Aloud enjoyed a successful run as chart toppers before disbanding. Cheryl went on to achieve success as a solo artist and TV judge. It has been rumoured that a Girls Aloud reunion may happen soon.
4. Joe McElderry
South Shields singer Joe McElderry won The X Factor in 2009, and went on to establish himself in the musical theatre industry. He also competed and won various reality shows such as The Jump and Popstar to Operastar. Joe is still performing and releasing original music.