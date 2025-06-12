Newcastle International Airport.

As a new Newcastle to Agadir route opens, travel companies are reporting that thousands of UK holidaymakers are ditching traditional European hotspots in favour of north Africa.

Experts say many people are being drawn to the region by its wide availability of high-quality hotels costing considerably less than similar properties in locations such as Spain, France, and Italy, with the North African countries of Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia all experiencing a boost in visitors from the UK.

Figures from aviation analysts Cirium show 19,847 flights are projected to serve routes from UK airports to those nations this year, more than twice as many as the 8,653 that did so in 2019. By comparison, the number of flights to Spain and Portugal is forecast to increase by just 10% and 9% respectively over the same period.

This suggests many holidaymakers who want better quality accommodation without paying more are prepared to take a longer flight, despite airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair having seats that do not recline and no onboard entertainment.

Travel company Tui said bookings from flight-only and package holiday customers for summer breaks in Egypt are 30% higher compared with a year ago. It also reported “double-digit growth” for Tunisia and strong demand for Morocco.

With Tui having increased its flights from the UK to north Africa this summer to meet growing demand, new routes from Stansted to Enfidha in Tunisia and from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco have also launched. Tui’s UK commercial director Chris Logan said these destinations offer ‘fantastic value for money’, meaning European destinations find it ‘hard to compete’.

“There’s good quality accommodation and great weather beyond the traditional summer season,” he told PA. “Even in the winter months temperatures are mild, making them a perfect choice for year-round travel.”

Online accommodation marketplace Booking.com said it recorded a 68% increase in the number of searches for summer breaks in Tunisia during the first five months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024. Egypt and Morocco saw rises of 64% and 39% respectively.

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director at travel agency Barrhead Travel, said Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia offer ‘incredible value for money’ which is ‘proving increasingly attractive for holidaymakers this year’.

She added: “The investment in high-quality hotels and experiences across these regions is turning the heads of customers who may previously have favoured mainland Europe. Although favourites such as Spain and Turkey are still our top-selling destinations, it’s safe to say north Africa is a region to watch over the next few years.”