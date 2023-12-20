Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, has recently given the gift of time this festive season by supporting local charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, in preparing for the Christmas period.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides transport for North East cancer patients to and from hospital for their treatment, completely free of charge. The door-to-door service means that patients travel in a safe and comfortable environment, without the stress, anxiety, and cost of other travel methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to support the charity in continuing its vital work, Directors from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in with a number of tasks throughout the day.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Directors from Barratt Developments North East volunteering for its Charity Of The Year Daft as a Brush

The first half of the day saw members of the team learn more about the charity’s work, and then they got involved with several tasks to support two of their biggest annual events - ‘Last Night at the Proms’ and ‘The Big Christmas Light Switch On’.

Meanwhile, later tasks saw the team make the charity’s fleet of ambulances sparkle; washing, waxing and some final detailing to guarantee a clean and comfortable ride for those who use the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was then wrapped up with the final activity of a Christmas crafting session, which saw the volunteers make festive stock to support the charity’s upcoming Christmas fairs and events.

The day of volunteering comes as part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ‘Donate a Day’ initiative, which sees all employees encouraged to pledge two full days of volunteering to a local cause each year, in another way of supporting the local communities in which it builds.

Speaking on the volunteering, David Wilson, Development Manager at Daft as a Brush, said: "We are immensely grateful to all of the Directors at Barratt and David Wilson North East for their generous volunteering efforts and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dedication of the team in decorating our offices, ensuring our ambulances gleam, and helping with our Christmas preparations was fantastic to see. We cannot thank them enough for making our mission a little brighter this Christmas."

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: "We're delighted to be able to support the fantastic work of Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care. Christmas is a time for giving, and our team is thrilled to be a part of this charitable effort. The dedication of the charity's staff is truly inspiring, and we are grateful to play a small role in their mission.