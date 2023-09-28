Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roofing firm, Findley Roofing based in Washington and covering South Shields has revealed demand for ‘pre-emptive’ roofing work has rocketed ahead of storm season.

Last year Findley Roofing had over 400 storm damage enquiries after deadly Storm Eunice battered Britain, while staff visited one ‘apocalyptic’ street where a dozen chimneys had collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now many are rushing to ‘storm proof’ their homes ahead of winter after the country was battered by a series of deadly winds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Britain prepares for Storm Agnes to hit, with heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph forecast to sweep across Britain.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Richie Carrigan, sales and marketing manager for Findley Roofing said: “On the morning of Storm Eunice, we had 405 enquiries about storm damage – that was 405 homeowners who had left it too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In some cases, the damage was almost apocalyptic in nature. Our staff visited properties where the whole roof had ended up in the back garden and on one street, a dozen chimneys collapsed.

“With the climate change crisis in full swing, winter weather is probably only going to get even more extreme, so that’s why so many people are trying to get ahead of the curve and storm proof their homes before the worst weather arrives this winter.”

READ MORE: Pet businesses come together to support two animal charities

“It is far cheaper to take a step before the event than to pay for a major repair job after your home has been wrecked, and the demand for pre-emptive work suggests that message is now starting to get through to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad