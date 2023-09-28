Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of South Tyneside animal businesses are coming together to raise awareness on pet abduction and raise donations for two vital animal charities.

Following the abduction of Winnie, a Lakeland Terrier from South Shields who went missing earlier this month with her body later found at The Leas a petition was set up to make pet abduction a criminal offence.

The eight pet businesses from across South Tyneside coming together to help spread the word about pet abduction include:

Walkies with Genna

Sam's Waggy Walkies

Wags and Walks

Lisa's Precious Paws

It's a Woof Life

Nala & Co

Poochie Playtime

Whistle & Bark

To sign the petition visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/640101

These organisations are also clubbing together to help raise donations for Willows Cat Adoption Centre in South Shields and Pawz for Thought in Sunderland which takes in dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

Genna Connolly from Walkies with GennaCredit: Genna Connolly

Genna Connolly of Hebburn who has been running Walkies with Genna for 19 months said: "We are all business who love animals and want to help with donations for these charities who do so much for animals.

"Having volunteered at Willows in the past I know how much charities like these rely on donations from the public to help support the animals they look after.

"As a group of animals lovers by all joining together we hope we can make this the biggest collection yet."

Donations the two charities are looking for include food, blankets, and toys to help support the animals they look after.

The businesses involved in the fundraiser are happy to collect any donations or The Dog's Dish in Hebburn is also a drop off point.