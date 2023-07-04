North-East scare attraction Psycho Path reveals site map for 2023

Psycho Path, which was recently named as the best scare attraction in the UK, has revealed a map featuring 12 horror experiences for this year.

The park, which runs each October at Lintz Hall Farm in Burnopfield, is known for adding new scares year on year; however, organisers have gone above and beyond for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan favourite attractions such as Iscream, Psycho City, Corn-ered, Thunder Dome, Isolation and the pirate themed, Cutthroat Island are all set to return.

New additions for 2023 include The Hunt, Crawl Space and the scary Dolls House.

Psycho Path site map for 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

It isn’t just scary attractions that are new for 2023, there will be the introduction of the Blood Bath Bar and a VIP terrace bar, Rise Above the Wolf which will offer table service and a vantage point to see the stage shows.

Psycho Path 2023 will also feature fairground rides, as well as a host of street food offerings and live entertainment every night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christiano Crawford, one of the director and creators of Psycho Path, is expressed his joy at the new offerings for 2023.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

He said: “Psycho Path has become something of a phenomenon and it continues to grow year on year.

“Winning the award as the best scare park in the UK has meant that we need to continue to up the anti and creating three new attractions for this year will definitely do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sheer size of the site now is unbelievable and it’s starting to look like a small town – a small town straight out of a horror movie.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone and we’re confident that they’ll think this year’s Psycho Path is the best one yet.”

Psycho Path is returning for 2023. Photo: I AM VIP Newcastle.

Psycho Path starts on September 29 and will run every Friday and Saturday night until October 29, as well as on October 30 and 31.