North East summer events 2024: Nine events and day trips to attend with family this summer

With bank holidays in May and summer approaching, the season for holidays and day trips is nearly here and these big events in the North East are getting ready to welcome locals and visitors.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 11th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The weather may not be playing its part, but summer is within touching distance now. With May very nearly here we are taking a look at some of the top events coming up across the North East for families to get involved in over the coming months.

Whether you are looking for free days out or a full weekend out the house, there is plenty to get involved with across the North East and these are some of our top picks in no particular order.

Digest the latest headlines with a Gazette newsletter delivered to your inbox

Related topics:North EastWeathersummer