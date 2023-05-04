North East X Factor group speak out on experience 12 years after the show

A South Tyneside group who auditioned for The X Factor in 2011 have now spoken about their experience on the show, 12 years after they appeared on our screens.

The girl group who were named Twisted consisted of Chrissie Pitt from South Shields, Katie Orrock from Cramlington, Cheryl Moody from North Shields and Paige Flaherty from Jarrow. They auditioned on the eighth series of The X Factor which was won by Little Mix which also consisted of two Sanddancers Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

After a video of Twisted’s audition re-surfaced on video sharing platform TikTok, members of the group have spoken out to provide their side of the story.

In the audition, the group sang an acapella version of Adele’s Someone Like You, with South Shields singer Chrissie Pitt on main vocals and the other three girls on backing vocals.

The judges then urged Chrissie to audition as a solo artist, with Kelly Rowland saying: “I just feel like you got scared, and you were trying to hide behind them.”

Chrissie then auditioned on her own, however was eliminated in the boot camp stage of the competition.

After their audition clip re-surfaced online , Geordie Katie Orrock was the first to speak out, posting a series of videos explaining Twisted’s X Factor experience, calling it “heavily edited and set up.”

Orrocks also claimed that Twisted created a Justin Bieber and The Supremes mix, which was later given to Little Mix in the live shows.

Chrissie also took to TikTok to explain her side of the story , as well as telling her followers which judges were “naughty or nice”, and giving her opinion on One Direction.