The discount is available on annual tickets bought as part of their Under 16 Education Season Ticket scheme, which are now on sale.

Northern runs the programme in partnership with 166 secondary schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) across the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticket covers unlimited travel between any two stations on the Northern network seven days a week – which means they can be used for travel at weekends and during the school holidays too.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The school run can be one of the most stressful times of the day for parents – and we want to make it a thing of the past.

“With 75%-off the cost of their journey for anyone that signs-up for the full school year, our Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer one of the most generous discounts of any ticket scheme in the country.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Schoolchildren leaving a Northern train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 2022-23 academic year, Northern welcomed around 15,000 student commuters on-board its services every week - but only 3,300 (3,294) of them travelled using one of the heavily discounted Under 16 Education Season Tickets, paying an average cost of £200.21 for the year.

Mark added: “By encouraging students to use the train from an early age, we also hope to kickstart a lifelong habit of commuting by rail.”

READ MORE: Every new food hygiene rating given to businesses in South Tyneside

In addition to the secondary schools and UTCs already participating in the scheme, there are a further 146 educational establishments with over 100,000 students (109,013) located within 1km of a railway station served by Northern that have not yet signed-up to the scheme.

Parents and guardians of children attending those schools and UTCs are encouraged to email [email protected] so that Northern can enrol them into the scheme.