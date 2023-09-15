Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community groups and charities in the North East of England are being invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000, to help make local communities warmer and safer.

Northern Gas Networks’ Community Partnering Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland aims to primarily support those who are likely to be affected by the energy and cost of living crises. Grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 are available for organisations to support their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eileen Brown, Customer Experience Director at Northern Gas Networks said: “It is a privilege for us here at Northern Gas Networks to be able to provide financial support to organisations who help people who are really struggling and worrying about keeping warm as the colder months approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“The Fund is however, not just limited to tackling fuel poverty, we are working hard to raise awareness of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide poisoning and the benefits of being on the Priority Services Register, which aims to ensure that support for the most vulnerable in society is prioritised in the event of a loss of gas or electricity supply.

“The benefits of being placed on the register range from being provided with alternative cooking and heating equipment, to provision of hot meals, and even alternative accommodation if this is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Awareness and advice about Carbon Monoxide and the Priority Services Register can make such a difference to people in their everyday lives and being aware can sometimes mean the difference between life and death in the unfortunate event of exposure to Carbon Monoxide.”

The Northern Gas Networks Partnering Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland will consider applications from organisations looking to support the aims of the Fund, , further information and how to apply can be found here: https://www.communityfoundation.org.uk/grants/supporting-vulnerable-communities-to-stay-warm-and-safe/.

Pete Barrett, Senior Programmes Advisor at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland said: “We are delighted the Northern Gas Networks Community Partnering Fund will continue for a further year, helping to support voluntary and community sector organisations to support some of the most vulnerable communities here in the North East at a time of great need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad