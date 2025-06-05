Tickets for Northern Lights 2025 have gone on sale.

Since it was first launched in 2023, Northern Lights Newcastle has welcomed more than 200,000 visitors and has cemented its place as one of the North East’s most loved seasonal events.

Tickets for the 90-minute experience are on sale from 10am today (Thursday, June 5).

Organisers have stated that this year’s light trail will transform “the familiar into the fantastical” and they have promised that returning guests will have a brand new experience.

Northern Lights Newcastle is set to return to Leazes Park for the 2025 festive period. | Other 3rd Party

As well as the new light displays, festive food and drink pit stops will be throughout the trail, which runs from November until the end of December.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director of From The Fields, the team behind Northern Lights, has expressed her excitement at bringing the event back to Newcastle for a third year.

She said: “We’re so excited to be back in Newcastle for a third year and can’t wait for people to experience our new displays and see what surprises we have planned.

“Every year we challenge ourselves to push the creative boundaries and 2025 is no exception - we’ve completely reimagined the light trail.

“Newcastle has always welcomed us with so much enthusiasm, and has received five-star visitor reviews, major media attention and over 200,000 attendees since its launch.

“With such a high demand for tickets in previous years, selling out two seasons, we highly recommend booking early to avoid missing out.”

When are tickets on sale for Northern Lights Newcastle?

Tickets for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025 are on sale from 10am on Thursday, June 5.

You can purchase them at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.

How much do tickets cost?

Adult tickets range from £15 to £23.95, with children (aged three to 16-years-old, costing from £5 up to £16.50.

Children under the age of three can enter the trail for free.

Northern Lights Newcastle is also offering “super off-peak” family tickets and an early bird count, which amounts to £30 for two adults and two children (£7.50 per person).

The popular light trail is set to be completely reimagined for 2025. | Other 3rd Party

When does Northern Lights Newcastle return?

Northern Lights Newcastle is back at Leazes Park from November 27 and will run right throughout the festive period until December 31.

The light trail will be open from 4.15pm until 8.15pm but times may vary during off-peak days.

Entry slots to the light trail are available every 15 minutes.

Is Northern Lights Newcastle accessible?

For 2025, Northern Lights Newcastle is improving how they communicate and support visitors with accessible requirements.

Now there is detailed trail information, including maps, accessibility features, and tips for navigating the event.

Organisers have also confirmed that a dedicated email address for accessibility inquiries will be introduced to allow guests to reach out directly for personalised support.

For 2025, Northern Lights Newcastle will have:

A fully accessible flat trail with resting areas.

Dedicated quiet sessions for neurodivergent guests.

Queue-jump wristbands for those with additional needs.

All the details you need for Northern Lights Newcastle 2025 can be found at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.