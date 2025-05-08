Popular festive light trail to return to Newcastle’s Leazes Park for a third year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Lights Newcastle is returning for a third year.

Organisers of Northern Lights Newcastle have announced that the popular festive event will be returning to Leazes Park for the third year in a row.

The city centre park will be illuminated once again from November 27 until December 31, 2025.

Northern Lights Newcastle is a mile-long trail of light, sound and festive atmosphere and it will be returning completely reimagined for 2025 to give past visitors the chance to experience it anew.

There will be 15 all-new zones and a new Christmas Village - with organisers promising that it will be the most creative event yet.

Visitors are being told to expect glowing tunnels, lakeside reflections and immersive light art installations, which have all been choreographed to original soundtracks.

Northern Lights Newcastle is set to return to Leazes Park for the 2025 festive period.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, the team behind Northern Lights Newcastle, said: "Newcastle was the very first home of Northern Lights, so it holds a special place in our hearts.

“We’ve been blown away by the response over the past two years—from families starting festive traditions to visitors coming from across the region to see the show.

“This year we’re going bigger, brighter and bolder, with brand-new installations and surprises around every corner.

“Whether you’re joining us for the first time or coming back for more, we promise a magical night to remember."

Stephen Patterson, Chief Executive of Newcastle NE1 Ltd, has expressed his delight at the popular light trail returning to the city centre this Christmas.

The popular light trail is set to be completely reimagined for 2025.

He commented: “Newcastle continues to expand its Christmas offer, cementing its position as a must-visit, family-friendly festive destination.

“We are thrilled to see the return of this immersive light trail, which beautifully showcases Leazes Park and complements the city’s other festive events and activities.

Northern Lights is a key attraction in the city’s events calendar, and together with the expanding and improving Christmas markets, help put the city firmly on the festive map, attracting visitors from across the region and from further afield.”

Organisers have stated that for 2025, they are improving how they communicate and support guests with accessibility requirements to offer clearer and more detailed trail information.

Things like a fully accessible flat trail with resting areas, dedicated quiet sessions for neurodivergent guests and queue-jump wristbands for those with additional needs will all be in place.

Early bird ticket registration is open now, with early bookings getting 20% of ticket prices for a limited time.

There is also a chance to win a family pass, as well as a £100 spending voucher via: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/signup/.

Northern Lights Newcastle will run from November 27 until December 31 from 4.15pm until 8.15pm (times may vary during off-peak days).

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: £15-£23.95.

Children (three to 16-years-old): £5-£16.50.

Under 3s: Free.

Family tickets are also available, with a super off-peak family ticket, plus 20% off early bird discount coming to just £30 for two adults and two children.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 5 at: https://northernlightsnewcastle.com/.