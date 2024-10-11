Northern Lights over South Tyneside: Stunning photos from readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:33 BST

The Northern Lights were visible again over South Tyneside and reader’s have been sharing their photos.

The Aurora Borealis (better known as the Northern Lights) has made another appearance across the North East - the second one this week.

The solar phenomenon was visible across South Tyneside on Thursday night (Thursday, October 10) and people make sure to capture the moment on their cameras.

The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the atmosphere.

They occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

Take a look through some of the photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers.

We've had some great photos of the Northern Lights shared with us by readers.

1. The Northern Lights

We've had some great photos of the Northern Lights shared with us by readers. | Other 3rd Parties

2. Becki Hambleton

Becki Hambleton

3. Laura Hagan

Laura Hagan

4. Stu Scott

Stu Scott

