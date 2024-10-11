The Aurora Borealis (better known as the Northern Lights) has made another appearance across the North East - the second one this week.
The solar phenomenon was visible across South Tyneside on Thursday night (Thursday, October 10) and people make sure to capture the moment on their cameras.
The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the atmosphere.
Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here
They occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.
Take a look through some of the photos submitted by Shields Gazette readers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.