Northumbrian Water to invest £490m across the North East in 2024/2025
Northumbrian Water will invest £490 million by 2025, to continue to improve the region’s water and wastewater networks.
This major investment will be used to upgrade some of the company’s key infrastructure, including pipelines, treatment works and pumping stations, to help further improve the company’s environmental performance and make sure customers continue to receive a reliable and high-quality service.
To allow Northumbrian Water to carry out these essential improvements, customers are likely to see an increase in their water bill, with the year’s charges rising by around £34 a year, or 65p a week, during the 2024/2025 period.
To help support customers, the water supplier is offering a variety of financial support options from payment breaks and discounted bills for any customers who need it.
Customer Director at Northumbrian Water, Claire Sharp, said: “It’s important we keep delivering a service our customers can rely on, including producing clean, clear, and great tasting tap water, as well as protecting the environment. This is why we continue to invest in the future of the North East's water and wastewater network.
“We do understand though, that the increase in water bill prices can be a concern for our customers. That’s why we have lots of support available for anyone who might need it.
“Last year we helped over 85,000 customers with financial support, through things like payment plans and payment breaks through to low-income discounts and free debt support, thanks to our partnership with StepChange Debt Charity.
“If you’re worried or concerned then please contact us either online or by phone.”
From April, Northumbrian Water customers will be paying on average £1.16 per day for their water and sewerage services. Meaning that their bills will remain one of the lowest combined water and wastewater charges in England.
