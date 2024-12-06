Newcastle International Airport has welcomed Norwegian Airlines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwegian Airlines has announced that it will be offering flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen from May 2, 2025.

The airline, which is one of Europe’s leading low-cost carriers, has confirmed that it will operate twice-weekly flights to the Danish capital every Monday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new route will provide holidaymakers with the perfect opportunity to experience the popular city over a long weekend or a week-long trip.

Chris Ion, aviation development manager at Newcastle International Airport, has welcomed the addition of the new route.

Newcastle International Airport. | Google Maps

He said: "We’re thrilled that Norwegian Airlines has chosen to invest in Newcastle Airport.

“This new low-cost route to Copenhagen provides brilliant opportunities for leisure, business and trade between the North East of England and Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our customer feedback shows that Copenhagen is a popular destination for the North East travelling public and we look forward to the new route taking off next summer.”

Read More Greggs reopens its Newcastle International Airport branch following major refurbishment

Magnus Thome Maursund, commercial director at Norwegian Airlines, has echoed the sentiment at being able to operate the new route from the North East.

He added: “We are beyond pleased to offer this direct and unserved route between Copenhagen and Newcastle connecting the Nordic region with this exiting destination and the wonders of North East England.

“This contributes to increased connectivity and benefits business and tourism in both regions. We are confident that this route will be very well received among our customers.”

Flights are available to book now at www.norwegian.com or with your local travel agent.