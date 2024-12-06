Norwegian Airlines launches new route to Copenhagen from Newcastle International Airport
Norwegian Airlines has announced that it will be offering flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen from May 2, 2025.
The airline, which is one of Europe’s leading low-cost carriers, has confirmed that it will operate twice-weekly flights to the Danish capital every Monday and Friday.
The new route will provide holidaymakers with the perfect opportunity to experience the popular city over a long weekend or a week-long trip.
Chris Ion, aviation development manager at Newcastle International Airport, has welcomed the addition of the new route.
He said: "We’re thrilled that Norwegian Airlines has chosen to invest in Newcastle Airport.
“This new low-cost route to Copenhagen provides brilliant opportunities for leisure, business and trade between the North East of England and Denmark.
“Our customer feedback shows that Copenhagen is a popular destination for the North East travelling public and we look forward to the new route taking off next summer.”
Magnus Thome Maursund, commercial director at Norwegian Airlines, has echoed the sentiment at being able to operate the new route from the North East.
He added: “We are beyond pleased to offer this direct and unserved route between Copenhagen and Newcastle connecting the Nordic region with this exiting destination and the wonders of North East England.
“This contributes to increased connectivity and benefits business and tourism in both regions. We are confident that this route will be very well received among our customers.”
Flights are available to book now at www.norwegian.com or with your local travel agent.