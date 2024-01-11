Readers have shared their thoughts on the new housing development in Hebburn.

Following the announcement of Hebburn set to benefit from an almost £350,000 investment due to a housing development, residents have shared their thoughts on what it means to them.

The build of Monkton Gardens, by Barratt Homes North East in Hebburn which is a stylish collection of three and four bedroom energy-efficient homes, will see an investment of £288,000 to support the biodiversity within the local area, as well as over £43,000 going towards offsite street lighting and a further £10,000 towards traffic contribution.

On top of financial investments to the local area, the housebuilder will also widen a number of cycle and foot ways, as well as level off kerbing and provide bus stop shelters on Leam Lane.

Many residents are against the development for a number of reasons and shared their concerns on social media.

The plans for the development shocked readers who say there are 'not enough amenities' as it is.

A lot of residents said amenities such as doctors, dentists and schools are already hard to come by and with more housing this will only add to the issue.

One reader said: "It's just making it harder for the people already living in Hebburn to get appointments and places in school! It's ridiculous."

Another added: "So where will all the schools and doctor surgeries be? Hebburn is currently a large housing estate with no adequate amenities to support!!" Some comments pointed at an increase in traffic coming in and out of the housing estate onto a busy road causing further congestion within the area.

One resident said: "There's basically one road in and out of Hebburn. Yet more and more houses are being built."

There was cause for concern about the lack of green space due to a string of house being built across Hebburn.

One comment said: "Hebburn is all houses now. Soon there won’t be any green spaces left!"

Work on the development is now underway, with the Sales Office and Show Homes schedule to open for Spring 2024, offering prospective buyers a chance to explore the brand new homes.