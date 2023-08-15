News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ocean Road restaurant win prestigious title at English Curry Awards 2023

Zeera Indian Cuisine is celebrating after bringing an incredible award home to the North East.

By Holly Allton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 2 min read

One of the most popular and well-known Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields, is celebrating after winning a prestigious award at The English Curry Awards 2023.

Zeera Indian Cuisine, were nominated for the awards earlier this year, and revealed that they had made it to the final. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the ceremony which took place yesterday (Monday, August 14), it was announced that Zeera Indian Cuisine were the winners of the North East Restaurant of the Year.

Director of Zeera Indian Cuisine, Shahanoor Choudhury said:  “We are honoured to have won the North East Restaurant of the Year 2023 award at the English Curry Awards.

Most Popular

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team, who always go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a memorable dining experience.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported us, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best Indian dining experience possible."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

This is the not the first time Zeera Indian Cuisine have picked up a prestigious award, as they were also named Best Team and crowned Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Prestige Awards in 2021.

While serving up delicious curry dishes, Zeera Indian Cuisine also gives back to the community by organising charity raffles, and more.

Zeera Indian Cuisine have also recently launched a new heat-and-eat menu called Zeera Home Kitchen. The new menu will allow customers to order dishes to be kept in the fridge, which they can enjoy later.

Related topics:North EastRestaurantsSouth Shields