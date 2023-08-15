Ocean Road restaurant win prestigious title at English Curry Awards 2023

One of the most popular and well-known Indian restaurants on Ocean Road in South Shields, is celebrating after winning a prestigious award at The English Curry Awards 2023.

Zeera Indian Cuisine, were nominated for the awards earlier this year, and revealed that they had made it to the final.

At the ceremony which took place yesterday (Monday, August 14), it was announced that Zeera Indian Cuisine were the winners of the North East Restaurant of the Year.

Director of Zeera Indian Cuisine, Shahanoor Choudhury said: “We are honoured to have won the North East Restaurant of the Year 2023 award at the English Curry Awards.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team, who always go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a memorable dining experience.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported us, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best Indian dining experience possible."

This is the not the first time Zeera Indian Cuisine have picked up a prestigious award, as they were also named Best Team and crowned Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Prestige Awards in 2021.

While serving up delicious curry dishes, Zeera Indian Cuisine also gives back to the community by organising charity raffles, and more.