A report into the death of a South Shields sex offender has been published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prisons & Probation Ombudsman has revealed its report into the death of 74-year-old Raymond Kingsland, from South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMP Holme House, in Stockton. | Google Maps

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Penny Moreland jailed Kingsland for four years, said he must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Kingsland, who was being held at HMP Holme House, in Stockton, died on February 6, 2025 - caused by lung cancer according to the report.

During their investigation into Kingsland’s death, the Prisons & Probation Ombudsman ruled that the clinical care that he received at HMP Holme House was of a “reasonable standard” and “at least equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community”.

As part of the report, the Ombudsman offered their condolences to Mr Kingsland’s family and friends.

You can view the full report at: https://ppo.gov.uk/fatal_incident/raymond-kingsland/.