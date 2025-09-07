Ombudsman releases report into the death of a South Shields pensioner who groped a teenage boy
The Prisons & Probation Ombudsman has revealed its report into the death of 74-year-old Raymond Kingsland, from South Shields.
Kingsland was jailed in June 2023 after he admitted to three three charges of sexual assault relating to one male teen.
During his sentencing hearing, Judge Penny Moreland jailed Kingsland for four years, said he must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
Kingsland, who was being held at HMP Holme House, in Stockton, died on February 6, 2025 - caused by lung cancer according to the report.
During their investigation into Kingsland’s death, the Prisons & Probation Ombudsman ruled that the clinical care that he received at HMP Holme House was of a “reasonable standard” and “at least equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community”.
As part of the report, the Ombudsman offered their condolences to Mr Kingsland’s family and friends.
You can view the full report at: https://ppo.gov.uk/fatal_incident/raymond-kingsland/.