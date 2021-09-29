One person taken to South Tyneside Hospital after collision on Stanhope Road in South Shields

Emergency services were called to Stanhope Road in South Shields on Wednesday evening.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:42 pm

One patient has been taken to hospital following a collision on Stanhope Road in South Shields just after 6.30 pm on Wednesday, September 29.

Northumbria Police have said that two vehicles were involved in the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from its Hazardous Area Response Team and took one person to South Tyneside Hospital.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Stanhope Road in South Shields at 6.40pm this evening.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team, and transported one patient to South Tyneside Hospital.”

A number of bus services in the area were temporarily diverted while the road was blocked and returned to their normal route just before eight o’clock.

