Planning permission is being sought for a 14,000 sq ft main campus, refurbishment of a listed building plus a 140-bed student accommodation block.

An application has been submitted to relocate South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School from its current Westoe site into the heart of the town centre.

The main entrance would be located on King Street, with a double-height glass atrium and central courtyard. The design incorporates ‘active frontages’ with a teaching hair salon and café, helping to animate the high street. The main campus would feature a marine simulator.

A Grade II-listed building on Barrington Street has been retained and would be converted into staff accommodation and facilities. A second entrance will also be provided along Barrington Street, with high quality public space linking the building to the main campus.

Low carbon technology including sustainable heating systems, solar panels and green roofs would be incorporated into the build where possible, and landscaping, including tree planting, grassed areas and a public square, would run throughout the campus site.

Parking and cycling spaces would also be provided.

CGI of Student accommodation

The proposed location for the student accommodation block is on the site of the former Central Library on Prince Georg Square, which would help to generate footfall through the town centre.

Public consultation, called the ‘Our South Tyneside Conversation’ was held last year and more than 80 per cent of the 1,300 residents who responded supported the idea of the college relocation.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This is an exciting milestone that means that we and our partners at the College are a step closer to making our ambition to redevelop South Shields Town Centre a reality.

“If approved, these plans will create a modern college campus fit for the future, giving young people from across South Tyneside and beyond the skills they need to access jobs in leading industries such as the green economy.

“We know from our public consultation that more than four out of five people think relocating the college would lead to a livelier town centre which would benefit existing traders and create opportunities for new business.

“Our regeneration focus is on diversifying the high street and boosting footfall, and this project has the potential to bring thousands of additional people into the town centre.”

Last year, the college successfully bid for £20m from the Department for Education’s FE Capital Transformation Fund.

CGI of College campus

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College, of which South Tyneside College is part, said:

“We are delighted to announce the submission of our planning application, marking a significant step forward in our college relocation plans.

“This exciting milestone brings closer our goal of establishing a cutting-edge campus, purpose-built to foster innovation, collaboration, and academic excellence.