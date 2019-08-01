Boris Johnson is another out of touch Home Counties Conservative - Stephen Hepburn MP

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He's another out of touch Home Counties Conservative who couldn't find South Tyneside or Gateshead on the map.

The desperate Tories will regret making him our Prime Minister without a General Election.

The opportunism is breathtaking when many of the Conservative MPs who backed Johnson wouldn't trust him as far as they could throw him. His former newspaper editor said he is unfit for national office, because it seems he cares for no interest save his own fame and gratification.

Cynical Johnson's proving all spin and no substance when what are billed as announcements turn out to be hollow promises or repackaged old policies.

Conjurors use misdirection as a form of deception, distracting the audience with deception so they're looking the wrong way when they pull a stunt.

Johnson's doing exactly that by making what sound like big money pledges which, when analysed, show the devil really is in the detail.

Reversing a tiny proportion of the Tory austerity cuts which squeezed the NHS, cheated schools, slashed councils and took money out of people's pockets in the worst wages squeeze since Wellington beat Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo.

Kids deprived of free school meals this summer are going hungry or relying on charity because Johnson's Tories kicked gaping holes into the welfare state.

Talk of recruiting 20,000 extra police officers overlooks that cop numbers fell when Johnson was the capital's quite frankly mediocre mayor and he supported the Tory austerity which issued 20,000 with their marching orders.

He behaves as if the North starts and ends in Yorkshire and Lancashire, our North East a foreign land to the Prime Minister, yet even his reannouncement of a faster Northern Powerhouse Rail line is a train crash.

His HS3 scheme would cover just Leeds to Manchester and lop off Hull to the East and Liverpool to the West never mind us to the North.

The good people of the Jarrow Parliamentary constituency, Tyneside, North East England and entire United Kingdom deserve radical change to build a fairer, more prosperous, better Britain instead of another Theresa May without a handbag but with bin bags of bluff.

Johnson’s two disastrous years as Foreign Secretary show his slapdash approach to public service but there’s no margin for error when at stake are people's jobs, incomes, services, welfare, happiness, and safety.

British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is stuck in an Iranian hell hole prison partly because Johnson didn’t get his facts right when questioned.

Brexit is just another game for Johnson who backed leaving only after concluding it would be better for his career, writing an article making the case for staying in before joining the 2016 Leave campaign.

Later he toasted Theresa May in private and agreed to back her Chequers Brexit plan before again changing his mind.

We now have a different Prime Minister but Boris Johnson’s Tories will offer exactly the same as his predecessors - more austerity and growing inequality.

Only a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government will end austerity, invest in every region and nation of the UK, and rebuild our public services.