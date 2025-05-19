Young people often feel the only way they can be heard is if they shout. Photo posed by models

For children and young people experiencing a very different world to the one we grew up in, it can be difficult to process our feelings and emotions.

Last year, Childline delivered 2,895 counselling sessions to young people struggling with anger issues – up 6% on the previous year.

That increase has made anger issues a top ten mental health concern for young people contacting the service, with young people saying they were struggling in the face of pressures at home, school, online and in the community.

One boy, aged 15, told counsellors: “For months I’ve been struggling with my anger. I started punching the wall, but I had to stop coz it was messing up my knuckles.

“Everyone in this house shouts and argues, the noise is too much. My mum always tries to ask me how I am, but I have to lie so I don’t add to the arguments.”

A nine-year-old girl said: "I feel so angry all the time, shouting is just how I express myself. When my parents shout at me, I shout back. They tell me to talk in arguments and tell people how I feel but no one cares, no one listens unless I shout."

It is crucial that children learn healthy ways to process and express their feelings, which will help them manage and deal with difficult emotions.

Signs that a young person might be struggling with their emotions could include changes in sleeping patterns, appetite, social withdrawal or increased irritability, but there’s no need to wait until you’re worried there’s a problem to have a conversation.

Have regular chats even when you don’t think there is a problem – it will mean they will be more confident in speaking to you when there is one.

Normalise seeking help, talk positively about the importance of speaking up when something is wrong, and even about counselling or support services.

There are many relaxation and mindfulness techniques on the Childline website’s Calm Zone too, which are good ways to support your wellbeing.

Remind them they can speak to trusted family members, teachers, friends, and our Childline counsellors are available around the clock on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk