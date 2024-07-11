EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: Already a Labour Government has started to make positive changes
This week I returned to Parliament and for the fifth time was sworn in as your MP. Serving you, South Shields, knowing you have put your trust in me again, is truly humbling and remains the honour of my life.
Already, in the few days that we have had a Labour Government, it has started to make positive changes. We are doing what we said we would do. Proving what is possible if you govern in the best interests of the whole country.
Already, the costly and cruel Rwanda scheme has been scrapped, a scheme that cost the taxpayer millions and solved nothing.
The ban on new onshore wind farms has been lifted, signalling our commitment to clean power, energy independence and tackling the climate crisis whilst supporting skilled jobs and keeping household energy bills low.
Discussions have begun with junior doctors, after a year of strikes. At long last they are being treated by Government with the respect they deserve.
Internationally, the Prime Minister has reiterated calls for an urgent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Gaza and confirmed recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process. He is now set to attend the 75th Anniversary of the NATO alliance in Washington and can begin the process of repairing our reputation on the world stage.
We have waited fourteen years to change our country for the better, in a matter of days we have shown we are not wasting a single minute in restoring faith and trust in politics. Public service is a great honour that none of us have ever nor will ever take lightly.
Me and my team have already been back at work helping constituents, we are always here for you.