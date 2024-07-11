EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: Already a Labour Government has started to make positive changes

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP, being congratulated at her General Election win for Labour in the South Shields constituency.

It is hard to believe that this time last week was polling day. A day which ushered in the first Labour Government for 14 years. A Government with a phenomenal majority and with it the mandate to make the positive changes our country so desperately needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week I returned to Parliament and for the fifth time was sworn in as your MP. Serving you, South Shields, knowing you have put your trust in me again, is truly humbling and remains the honour of my life.

Already, in the few days that we have had a Labour Government, it has started to make positive changes. We are doing what we said we would do. Proving what is possible if you govern in the best interests of the whole country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already, the costly and cruel Rwanda scheme has been scrapped, a scheme that cost the taxpayer millions and solved nothing.

The ban on new onshore wind farms has been lifted, signalling our commitment to clean power, energy independence and tackling the climate crisis whilst supporting skilled jobs and keeping household energy bills low.

Discussions have begun with junior doctors, after a year of strikes. At long last they are being treated by Government with the respect they deserve.

Internationally, the Prime Minister has reiterated calls for an urgent ceasefire in the war between Israel and Gaza and confirmed recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process. He is now set to attend the 75th Anniversary of the NATO alliance in Washington and can begin the process of repairing our reputation on the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have waited fourteen years to change our country for the better, in a matter of days we have shown we are not wasting a single minute in restoring faith and trust in politics. Public service is a great honour that none of us have ever nor will ever take lightly.

Me and my team have already been back at work helping constituents, we are always here for you.