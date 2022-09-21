EMMA LEWELL-BUCK: It’s been the honour of my life to serve in Her Majesty's Parliament

"Our armed forces showed us once again why they are the best, protecting her till the very end."

Our Queen was selflessly devoted to serving us.

She provided us with constant love and reassurance over decades of change and upheaval.

No matter what happened, we knew she would be there to give us comfort and hope.

No matter who was in Number 10 Downing Street, we knew she would guide them to do right by us all with her profound wisdom, knowledge and good humour.

Whatever we faced, she brought us together - a true unifier.

The world was watching on Monday as our nation fell silent and Her Majesty’s funeral commenced.

They truly did our Queen and our country proud.

To have lost someone so integral to our lives, who could always find the words when we couldn’t, who lit up our screens with her joyous smile and who could make even those who never met her feel a deep attachment, has left many of us with a feeling of unease.

This period of national mourning and of being surrounded by grief has been very difficult for many people who have lost loved ones themselves.

It has acted as a reminder of personal and private loss.

Being in Parliament for tributes to Her late Majesty, laying flowers at Buckingham Palace on behalf of my constituents, being in Westminster Hall for an address from the King and then paying my own respects to Her Majesty has been deeply moving.

The stillness, as well as the calm and quiet, despite the crowds in London, is very moving.

I doubt that we will ever experience such again.

Our Queen was a very special lady whose life will be remembered not just here and across the Commonwealth but around the world.