EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: I have always been, and always will be, accountable to my constituents

The recent bin strike between the Council, GMB and Unite – and the very understandable outpouring of concern by constituents – has reminded me of the importance of being clear about the differences between myself as an MP, local Councillors, and the Council itself.

A reasonable, but incorrect assumption is that the MP is the ‘boss’ of the local Councillors. I am not.

Just like me, they are public servants elected by you and accountable to you. You are their boss, as you are mine.

A full bin waiting to be emptied on South Tyneside as collections are once again disrupted by strike action.

I cannot force them to make decisions, that is their prerogative and an important difference between local and national democracy.

MPs and Councillors have very distinct roles and clearly defined decision-making powers. Neither can dictate to the other what to do.

As your MP, I am responsible for voting on national issues and policies, proposing changes to the law, leading campaigns that bring about legislative changes or securing Government investment for our area. I also successfully help thousands of constituents every year with issues they have with national and local government or any public or private service.

Local councillors, elected by you in local elections, are responsible for the provision of local services like refuse collection, social and care services, council housing and planning; and make decisions at the local level as to how money is spent.

I am proud of my record of delivery for my constituents, and I will always represent their views. I have been disappointed when it has come to the bin strike and recent planning issues that those with the decision-making powers have not reflected the views of the majority of my constituents.