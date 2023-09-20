News you can trust since 1849
EMMA LEWELL-BUCK MP: The collapse of Wilko reminds us of how precarious work is in Tory Britain

The closure of Wilko is a blow to our high street, the loss of over twelve thousand jobs is devastating.
By Emma Lewell-Buck MPContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Although there is the potential for Poundland to step in to save some of the jobs in South Shields, the behaviour of the retailer is unforgivable. We now know that in the years ahead of Wilko going into administration, it paid millions in dividends to shareholders despite the business registering considerable losses. Once again it is the Chief Executives and shareholders making a profit no matter what, whilst employees, the backbone of the business lose out.

The collapse of Wilko reminds us of how precarious work is and how abandoned our high streets are in Tory Britain. The lack of oversight on businesses, paper-thin rights for employees, no business rates reform, no action on empty premises and late payments have all contributed to unemployment and boarded up shops.

That is why we need a new deal for workers and fresh plans for our high streets. The Labour Party is ready to do both, we will create fairness between workers and employers so that all workers on day one will receive basic rights such as sick and holiday pay, we will end fire and rehire and ban zero hours contracts. We will do everything we can to make sure our high streets thrive and are business ready by reforming businesses rates, cutting energy bills, stopping late payments and making it easier to bring empty premises back to life.

Employees like those at Wilko who keep businesses going, who are the front face of our shops, who put in the hard work day in and day out, who can often be on the receiving end of angry customers deserve so much better than the way they have been treated, after years of loyal service some of them found out their job was on the line from the press at the same time they heard that shareholders had been well looked after. Government can legislate to protect workers’ rights and improve conditions on our high streets, that they have chosen not to is deplorable.

