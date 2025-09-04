Emma Lewell MP: Great North Run is a celebration of our history, our culture, our future, and our people

Participants approach the South Shields finish line in a previous Great North Run. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

This weekend, thousands of people will cross the finish line of the Great North Run in South Shields.

The whole country will see how gorgeous South Shields and my constituents are.

The Great North Run is iconic, globally recognised. We all know someone who has taken part.

A few years ago, I arranged an event in Parliament to celebrate 40 years of the world’s biggest half marathon and invited colleagues to a screening of: Great North, A Run, A River, A Region.

The film is a love letter to our region. It tells our story of loss of our heavy industrialised days of ship building and coal mines and the impact this had on our sense of identity and community. It shows how our River Tyne was, and remains, the lifeblood of our area.

It isn’t just a run – it’s a celebration of our history, our culture, our future, and our people.

I defy anyone to stand at the finish line and not shed a tear when they see the faces of those running in the memory of their mam, dad, grans, grandads and loved ones, raising millions for charities. Or seeing those who are seriously ill, determined to get over that finish line.

I am not running this year, so I will be cheering everyone on at the finish line where the shouts and cheers are the loudest, the tears, hugs, laughs and often relief happen.

In South Tyneside we are so proud of Sir Brendan Foster, our local hero who brought this run to our area and showed the world how great the North East and its people are.

I want to thank the organisers, charities, supporters and local services involved. Best of luck to all the runners and don’t forget once the run is over, our cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants will be ready to give you the warmest of welcomes.

This year in South Shields we will also be thinking of the family and friends of Mr Peter Webb and his son, Ben, who so tragically lost their lives on the John Reid Road last Saturday.