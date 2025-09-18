Emma Lewell MP: Petition aims to stop overload of HMO approvals in constituency

South Shields MP Emma Lewell is launching a petition to tackle the increase in HMO applications being approved.

I have raised the issue of increased Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Parliament and with our council for years now.

When I first expressed concerns, the numbers were nowhere near the levels they are now. In some streets across South Shields, my constituents see property after property being converted into an HMO, squeezing as many people as possible into low-quality, high-yield accommodations that often become ‘hotspots’ for antisocial behaviour.

Councillors have told me they can’t refuse planning permissions as their decisions will be referred to the Secretary of State / Planning Inspectorate and be overturned, leading to fines for the council. Yet there is no evidence to bear this out.

The council has said its are ‘hands are tied’ and it understands mine and my constituents’ frustrations. I have attended meeting after meeting to be told there is nothing that can be done. Residents have also done the same, watching officers and councillors tying themselves in knots with legislation, justifying why nothing can be done.

The reality is that permission is being granted by the councillors. They can decide not to do that. HMO licences must be enforced and monitored, and can be withdrawn where properties are problematic. Yet they are only being monitored at the statutory minimum of once a year. A lot can happen in a year. Anyone who lives near an HMO, or knows someone who does, will tell you so.

Those who insist that nothing can be done, mustn’t live in an area where they are increasingly surrounded by these HMOs. Some councils are using legislation available to curtail HMOs. South Tyneside is not. The Government also does need to give councils more powers to block HMOs.

I am tired of excuses and so are my constituents. I promise I will continue to keep pressure on local and national Government to end this saturation.

Today, I am launching a petition that I will present to Parliament on behalf of the people of South Shields to stop the constant overload of HMOs being granted permission in our constituency.