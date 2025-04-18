EMMA LEWELL: 'We desperately need cheaper, more reliable transport services'

One of the new Metro trains now running on the Nexus transport system.

​​Back in 2017, I and other Tyneside MPs were delighted when, after our long campaign, the then Chancellor allocated £362million for our new Metro cars.

I am not the only one who can’t believe it then took until end of 2024 for the first new train to hit the tracks. By 2026, all 46 new trains should be operational.

Just a few months ago, in Parliament, I highlighted the woeful state of our public transport here in South Shields, citing the chaos last December on the roads leading into Newcastle, Metro delays, replacement bus breakdowns and Tyne Tunnel lane closures.

I use the Metro every week. I am a regular user of the Tunnel and I enjoy the bus when I have time. However, our bus network remains patchy and journeys are not always direct. I eagerly await our buses being brought back under public control.

The Easter weekend is always one of the busiest on our roads.

The AA has predicted nationally that from Good Friday to Easter Monday, an estimated 55million drivers will be on our roads. It is therefore welcome that the Government has suspended roadworks across the country.

But here in South Shields, not only is our public transport costly; over this weekend, our Tyne Tunnel will once again not be fully operational. This has been the case since June last year. I have long argued that those who live locally to the Tunnel should receive a discount – in line with other tunnels in the country. For example, in London, local residents on a low income get a 50% discount on the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels. Since our tunnel service has been disrupted for almost a year, and this is going to be the case into the summer, there should most definitely be a discounted toll.

South Shields desperately needs cheaper and more reliable transport services; we know the importance of good transport as a lifeline for many who rely on it.

For everyone who is travelling this weekend, I hope your journey goes smoothly. I wish you all a very Happy Easter.