Kate Osborne MP: Everyone, everywhere deserves to be safe to be themselves

The Safer To Be Me LGBTQ+ Human Rights Summit reaffirms a commitment to tolerance, respect and equality at a time when hate and division are on the rise across the UK and beyond.

We all deserve to be safe – today I am proud to be speaking at the UK’s first ever international Safer To Be Me LGBTQ+ Human Rights Summit – being held right here in our constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summit has been running all week bringing over 500 delegates from more than 40 countries to the North East – politicians, ambassadors, activists, and community leaders together to unite behind one simple but powerful message: that everyone, everywhere, deserves to be safe to be themselves.

I’m one of many brilliant speakers at this historic summit, celebrating the North East’s vital role in advancing equality while also tackling the urgent human rights issues facing LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit will reaffirm a shared commitment to tolerance, respect and equality at a time when hate and division are, sadly, on the rise across the UK and beyond.

Globally we are seeing a push back on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community – on our right to family life, our rights in the workplace and our right to even exist.

These attacks are from the same people that drive hate against women, against people because of the colour of their skin, the same people that push a narrative of blame that is smoke and mirrors – immigrants, women and LGBT people are not the ones to blame for the lack of decent housing, decent schools, a doctor’s appointment, unemployment or the cost of living crisis.

We have seen a rise in hate following tensions across the country, a rise in homophobia and racism attacks online and in real life, from racist graffiti to the tragic attack on a synagogue in Manchester, these are not isolated incidents but part of a troubling pattern of hate and division that we must confront head-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right on our own doorstep, we’ve seen hateful graffiti appear recently in the constituency.

My inbox is filled with emails from concerned local people who have been upset by the graffiti they have seen, whose kids have come home from school after being subject to abuse, whose kids have come home from school having learnt verbal abuse all who share concerns for our community and our kids’ safety.

Here in the North East, reports show a 13% increase in race-related hate crimes and an 11% increase in faith-based hate crimes over the past year. Let’s be absolutely clear – this has no place in our community. These cowardly acts do not reflect who we are in Jarrow, Hebburn, Gateshead or anywhere across the North East. They are attempts to spread fear and division, and they will not succeed.

Of course, tackling hate crime isn’t just about responding to incidents after they happen. It’s about changing culture - starting in our schools, our workplaces, and our online spaces. It’s about education, empathy, and everyday acts of kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s about leadership. Leaders at every level must stand up and say clearly: whoever you are, whoever you love, whatever your background or beliefs, you are welcome and valued here.

While the challenges are real, we also have countless examples of hope. From neighbours standing up for one another, to teachers tackling bullying, to police officers and community workers building trust, the North East continues to show what it means to come together in the face of hate.

Gateshead’s councillors sent a powerful and united message that hate has no home here. With cross-party solidarity, councillors unanimously backed a motion celebrating the borough’s rich diversity and reaffirming their commitment to inclusion, respect and safety for all Gateshead residents.

In Parliament last week I met with Show Racism the Red Card and spoke about the work they do, the rise in hate crime, the impact of social media, and the narratives that try to pull communities apart and how we deal with that – Show Racism the Red Card is a brilliant charity based here in the North East and they also spoke to South Tyneside Council this week to champion unity and commit to tackling hate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Parliament to the Constituency I will continue to call for empathy and understanding, for our communities to support each other, I will continue to stand against hate and to call out the ignorant, inaccurate attacks.

We must stand together, we must organise together, and we must take hateful rhetoric on, together. Whether or not that is by having conversations with our kids, in our workplaces, with our families – wherever hate raises its ugly head we take it on, we engage and we expose it.

The North East has always been a region built on solidarity, compassion and pride in our communities. As we host this global summit, we are showing the world what that spirit looks like in action.

Because when we stand together, against hate, for inclusion, we build a North East, and a world, for everyone.