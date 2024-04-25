KATE OSBORNE MP: Everywhere you look you can see the devastating impact of this Government's failings

Kim McGuinness, Labour's candidate for the North East Mayoral election.

This year marks a historic year for the North East, with the upcoming election of a new regional mayor who will play a key role in shaping our region’s future.

That figurehead will lead a new combined authority that stretches across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and Durham and will represent around two million people.

The multi-billion pound devolution deal negotiated with the Government for the North East hands the Mayor significant funding and decision-making powers that the region has not held before, such as the ability to take public control over bus services.

I’m delighted to support our Labour Party candidates Kim McGuinness as North East Mayor and Susan Dungworth as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

These elections – the last before the General Election - will have a huge impact, both on our local communities and on our country as a whole.

It really is unacceptable that over the past 14 years, this callous, incompetent Tory Government has relentlessly ploughed ahead with its cruel programme of austerity which has brought the country to its knees.

The Tories continue to leave a devastating impact on areas such as South Tyneside, Gateshead and the wider North East region, with many people being left with no choice but to turn to a food bank to make ends meet.

Families are dealing with huge rises in living costs, energy and food bills, all whilst their wages have stagnated, businesses are going under and more than a third of children in the Jarrow constituency living in poverty.

Public services are on their knees trying to deliver services that we very much rely on with their budgets being cut to the bone.

Everywhere you look you can see the devastating impact of this Government's failings, from the vast number of empty shops on our high streets to those small businesses who are struggling to keep their heads above water because of high rents and bills.

Our schools need investment to ensure our children’s education does not suffer – but under this Government, they won’t get it. Instead, we have seen our schools literally crumble due to the Government’s inadequate handling of the RAAC crisis.

Our NHS has been starved of investment since 2010 and its staff have been treated appallingly, record numbers of people are now waiting for a hospital appointment, and there is a crisis in maternity and in social care.

We are one of the richest countries in the world, and to have people suffering in this way is a political choice.

After decades of lies, corruption and incompetence, we need a change in direction and the only way we can do this is by a change in Government.

South Tyneside and Gateshead Councils have had to face endless Tory-driven cuts to their budgets over the past 14 years, continuing to try and provide services with one hand tied behind their back through deliberate, crippling Government underfunding.

It is areas such as ours who are hit the hardest, with South Tyneside having been forced to make around £201m worth of cuts since the Tories walked into power in 2010, with Gateshead Council also recording similar difficulties with a £191m cut.

It is totally unacceptable that our Councils have lost over half of their real spending power over the last 14 years. This obviously impacts on local services such as our schools, housing, transport, social care, roads, and our libraries.

This dreadful Tory Government has single-handedly destroyed our public services and as we look ahead to next week’s vital elections, the Tories have made it harder for people to vote, too, by forcing through the need for voters to show photo ID to vote at polling stations – yet another sign of voter suppression.

Across the Jarrow parliamentary constituency, we have some fantastic dedicated local councillors and Candidates, and I wish every one of them well.

These are difficult times for our local authorities, yet Labour still manages to carry out some great work locally every single day and I urge you to vote for Labour in next week’s hugely important council, Mayoral, and PCC elections, either by sending in your postal vote or by popping into your allocated polling booth (with your photo ID!) next Thursday.