Kate Osborne MP: The Big Meeting miners’ gala is much more than a celebration

Colliery brass bands entertain crowds as they march through Durham during the 139th Durham Miners’ Gala on Saturday. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Last Saturday, I was proud to once again stand shoulder to shoulder with thousands of people at the Durham Miners’ Gala – a powerful annual reminder of who we are, where we come from, and what we can achieve when we stand together.

The Big Meeting is much more than a celebration, from its thunderous brass bands, bold and beautiful banners – including the brilliant one from Jarrow which made its first appearance in Durham at the weekend, to the modern trade union banners all showcasing the collective pride of working-class communities from across the country. It stands as one of the most important events in our movement’s calendar.

It is a time where we honour the past, feel the strength of our shared values, and recommit ourselves to the fights that lie ahead. The past we inherit, the future we build.

This year we had a fantastic “We Are Still Here” theme and a Pride section marching proudly with LGBTQ+ groups and allies alongside trade unionists, banners flying high.

Of course, LGBTQ+ people have always marched with our communities and our unions, this year showcasing that was a visible, vibrant reminder that our struggles are interconnected. That solidarity doesn’t stop at the picket line – it stretches across communities, causes and countries, binding us together in the pursuit of justice.

You cannot talk about solidarity at the Miners’ Gala without remembering the incredible example set by Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) during the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike – although even this week some have tried to ignore this huge part of our history!

In the ‘80s my LGBT community faced widespread discrimination – and when Thatcher’s wicked government brutally attacked our mining communities – Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners was formed to unite our struggles against the right.

Week after week, they raised funds, collected food, and showed up in person, because they understood a vital truth: there is strength in unity.

The solidarity forged in those dark days not only sustained communities through the strike but laid the groundwork for real political change.

In the years that followed, it was the National Union of Mineworkers who helped drive the Labour Party to adopt LGBTQ+ rights as core policy. That is the power of standing together, especially when it’s hard, when it challenges prejudice, and when it takes courage.

We see that same spirit alive today, across the UK, trade unions are proudly marching in Pride events – standing with LGBTQ+ workers and communities and speaking out against the current attacks the community, especially our trans community, are facing.

Nothing is gifted from above – we win fights for equality, fights for workers’ rights through organising, through campaigning, and through solidarity action.

Those principles of collective strength were on display again in Parliament in recent weeks. The Government was forced to abandon its proposals to make drastic changes to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), shelving £4billion in cruel cuts to disability support.

That victory didn’t come from lobbying behind closed doors. It came from disabled people’s organisations, charities, campaigners, trade unions, and Labour MPs working together in unity to challenge the injustice.

It was people power – the same power that fuels our trade unions, that filled the streets in support of the miners, and that links the struggle of LGBTQ+ rights with those of working-class people across Britain.

We know how hard these fights are and that we need to constantly fight to protect what we have achieved - but we are also inspired by how much we can achieve when we build alliances, stand in solidarity, and refuse to be divided - whether we’re fighting benefit cuts, defending the rights of trans people, demanding fair pay, or standing up for safe, decent workplaces.

The Gala is a defiant, beautiful celebration of our history – of working people who built the wealth of this country and fought tooth and nail for the rights many now take for granted: the weekend, sick pay, paid leave, maternity rights, health and safety, and of course, our beloved NHS.

Yet we see people still waiting to take our rights away, from the Tory leader attacking maternity pay to the notoriously anti-worker, viciously anti-union, hard-right Reform UK.

We must not let them win, the Tories on the right and Reform on the hard right prey on neglect, they sow division and hate.

People are desperate for change after 14 years of Tory neglect and cuts – the improvements our Labour Government have made for workers, for the NHS and Education and the investment in the North East are huge - but we need to do more and people need to see an improvement in their everyday lives.

Solidarity isn’t just a slogan – it’s an organising principle.

One I am committed to locally and nationally, I will keep organising and fighting for investment for communities and to defeat the cruel politics of division and hate.