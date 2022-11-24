KATE OSBORNE: So many people are telling me they can’t see any hope of things getting better

“So many worried about how they are going to be able to pay their bills this winter and feed their families.”

Inflation at a 41-year-high of 11.1%, rising food, energy and transport costs meaning life is difficult for many in our Jarrow constituency.

Every day I am inundated with constituents getting in touch, worried about how they are going to be able to pay their bills this winter and feed their families - never mind the added cost of Christmas.

It is heartbreaking and the blame lies solely at the door of this Conservative Government.

Me and my team continue to help residents daily who are struggling to cope, some of whom have faced rent arrears and eviction threats, while many others are simply unable to cover the sky-high costs of energy and food bills - like Kathleen, from Wardley, a 73-year-old woman who told me she has cut back on both heating, and eating and the couple living in Hebburn with two kids - both in work who a year ago were donating to foodbanks - now using them - they have given up their car – and because of the cost of living crisis they are at risk of losing their home.

So many people are telling me they cannot see any hope of things getting better.

Yesterday in Parliament I raised these issues, the Chancellor's autumn statement leaves people facing a winter of hardship, this never ending austerity leading to a further decline in our living standards.

It is hugely important to me that Jarrow constituents know what support is available to them and how to access this support.

Because of the volume of people impacted, I have organised a Cost-of-Living Roadshow. We will be joined by organisations, including Citizens Advice, Age UK, Veterans Response, Mental Health Concern as well as representatives from each local authority.

Readers can visit the roadshow from 2pm-3.30pm at Perth Green Community Centre in Jarrow.

Please do come along. It is more important than ever that we support each other and reach out if in need of help.

