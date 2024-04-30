RICHARD ORD: The bear necessities of life are not always true

Jeez, I never even said I was a bear.

A friend of my current life-partner was over from Australia to visit her family, catch up with pals and, while she’s at it, to put us stupid Pommies right on animal taxonomy (yes, I had to look it up).

The koala fact sounded about right. What with koalas not really being on my radar during my usual day to day activities, it wasn’t something I was duly concerning myself with but, when you look closely at the creature, it’s not as ‘beary’ as you might think. More like a stunted, overstuffed, big-eared monkey to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If I was asked to produce a list of bears, I might have put koalas on there, but wouldn’t lose any sleep over being put right.

‘No,’ my new animal expert friend continued, ‘they’re not koala bears, simply koalas. Not bears at all. It’s the same with pandas...’

Now that did take me by surprise. ‘Crikey,’ I said. ‘Next you’ll be telling me dolphins aren’t fish.’

You’ll be pleased to know that, like a friendly mammal with fins at feeding time, she bit!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to let me know that there are more camels in Australia than Egypt. ‘In fact,’ she added, with no prompting, ‘you’re more likely to bump into a camel than a kangaroo in Australia.’

Wow. That’s impressive, I thought, at the same time wondering whether any of this was true. I asked: ‘Are there any non-mammalian facts you know about Australia?’

‘It’s home to one of the world’s largest telescopes,’ she said. ‘It’s called The Large Telescope.’ But she was beginning to doubt herself. ‘No,’ she said. ‘It’s called The Dish.’

We were on our way to the pub and, when we sat down for a beer, I decided to recount her new information to the others in our party. ‘I’ve just learned some fascinating facts about Australia,’ I said. People leaned in, and I nodded knowingly to my antipodean brainbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Did you know, Australia is home to the world’s largest camel? Punches harder than a kangaroo, apparently.’ She rolled her eyes…