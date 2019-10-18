Gazette readers don't think Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will get through parliament
A majority of Gazette readers who voted in our poll do not believe the Prime Minister’s deal will survive Saturday’s vote in Parliament.
Boris Johnson has agreed a new deal with the EU, but now must convince UK MPs, who will vote on it some time from mid-afternoon on Saturday. There’s a lot at stake and his party has no majority. But will enough opposition MPs and ex-Conservatives vote his way?
We asked our readers on Facebook: “Do you think Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will get through Parliament?” Of the 866 people who had voted at the time of writing, 31% said yes, 69% said no.
Tom Smith said: “Sadly I think it will get through, but hope it won’t. That way we are guaranteed a no deal, quickly followed by a general election.”
A sceptical Dave Smith said: “I think had Boris agreed a free trade deal, France started speaking Queen’s English and Germany would once again disband their military; the parliamentarians wouldn’t approve his deal.”
Ian Kerton: “No because the elite are doing everything to stop us from leaving.”
James Branch said simply: “This will not get through parliament. Anyone that thinks it will is deluded!”
Allison Foster said: “Doesn't matter what the deal is it or who the Prime Minister is, no deal would ever get through because opposition MPs would never vote for it.”
Anthony Taylor said: “Not a chance on earth. And I'm always told by Brexiteers that they didn't vote for a deal. Does that make Boris a traitor too?”