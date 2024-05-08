Gazette readers share their favourite cocktail spots in South Tyneside ahead of World Cocktail Day
To mark World Cocktail Day (May 13) we asked our readers on Facebook to share where they think the best place in South Tyneside is for cocktails.
Readers didn’t hold back sharing where they like to get a cocktail, with so many suggestions out forward.
Let’s take a look at which places were the most popular among readers.
Quarantini Cocktail Delivery Service
You may have seen recently I reviewed the re-launched business and the cocktails were of high quality.
The business specialises in home made cocktails which can be delivered right to your door so you don’t have to leave the house to enjoy cocktails of bar standard quality.
Many readers praised the business especially for their Pornstar Martinis.
Wyvestows Bar and Bistro
Situated at Westoe, South Shields, the bar was recommended by readers for their cocktails with readers sharing photos of cocktails they’ve enjoyed there.
Mambo’s Wine and Dine
This place was also a firm favourite among readers for its cocktails. With an extensive list of cocktails from around the world it’s no wonder so many people love the cocktails here.
Coleman’s Seafood Temple
Typically knows for its food, Coleman’s Seafood Temple also received votes for its cocktails amongst readers. One reader said stated besides here they usually travel to Newcastle for a cocktail.
You’ve shared your thoughts on the best places for cocktails in the area but what your favourite cocktail?