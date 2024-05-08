Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark World Cocktail Day (May 13) we asked our readers on Facebook to share where they think the best place in South Tyneside is for cocktails.

Readers didn’t hold back sharing where they like to get a cocktail, with so many suggestions out forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s take a look at which places were the most popular among readers.

Quarantini Cocktail Delivery Service

You may have seen recently I reviewed the re-launched business and the cocktails were of high quality.

The business specialises in home made cocktails which can be delivered right to your door so you don’t have to leave the house to enjoy cocktails of bar standard quality.

Many readers praised the business especially for their Pornstar Martinis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocktails in a bar

Wyvestows Bar and Bistro

Situated at Westoe, South Shields, the bar was recommended by readers for their cocktails with readers sharing photos of cocktails they’ve enjoyed there.

Mambo’s Wine and Dine

This place was also a firm favourite among readers for its cocktails. With an extensive list of cocktails from around the world it’s no wonder so many people love the cocktails here.

Coleman’s Seafood Temple

Typically knows for its food, Coleman’s Seafood Temple also received votes for its cocktails amongst readers. One reader said stated besides here they usually travel to Newcastle for a cocktail.