The Great North Run is now just days away and while runners are getting towards their final weeks of training, councils’ preparation is nearly complete with the full list of road closures throughout Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside planned.

The Great North Run this year is on Sunday, September 11 although some closures may occur on Saturday, September 10.

South Tyneside closed roads: The full list of closed roads for the 2023 Great North Run. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The following roads will be closed across South Tyneside over the weekend of sporting action which will see some of the world’s top athletes head to the North East.

Roads closed between 00:01am and 23:59pm on Sunday, September 10

Leam Lane (A194) northeast bound carriageway only from White Mare Pool (A194 (M)/A184) to the roundabout at John Reid Road (A1300).

John Reid Road (A1300) eastbound carriageway from A194 to the roundabout at King George Road (A1018).

Prince Edward Road and Redwell Lane (A1300) from King George Road (A1018) to Coast Road (A183)

Coast Road (A183) between Redwell Lane (A1300) and the New Crown Roundabout.

Sea Road (A183) from New Crown roundabout in a north easterly direction for 180m.

Station Road, south bound for its entire length.

Howard Street (A185) for its entire length.

Coast Road (A183) south for 410m from its junction with Redwell Lane

John Reid Road (A1300) / Winskell Road (Bus Link)

Bents Park Road from the New Crown roundabout to a point 70m southeast of Sea Way

Mowbray Road with the exception of the crossing between Iolanthe Terrace and Westoe Avenue.

Maxwell Street from its junction with Western Approach in an easterly direction for 40m.

Newcastle Road (A184) eastbound from the off slip leading to White Mare Pool Interchange in an easterly direction for 600m.

Newcastle Road (A184) westbound from the off slip leading to White Mare Pool Interchange in a westerly direction for 600m.

Roads closed between 9am and 5pm on Sunday, September 10