How about bringing something worthwhile to South Shields?

Readers have reacted to plans to bring a £3.5million roadside retail scheme to South Shields.

Plans have been revealed to transform a brownfield site in South Shields into a retail scheme that features four units.

The scheme is also expected to create up to 40 jobs once completed.

Shields Gazette readers have been reacting to the news, with some praising the investment while others feel like South Shields doesn’t need more fast-food chains.

The site where the roadside retail scheme will be based. | Google Maps

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Stephen Watson: “Fantastic, another Greggs and another coffee shop - just what Shields needed to go with all the other ones.

“How about bringing something worthwhile to the town?”

Lee Boddy: “Whether it's a high-end coffee shop or a popular chain like Greggs, investment is crucial for Shields' growth.”

Trudy Jacob: “Why pay £3.5 million when there is lots of empty units in the town that need opening up.

“Make it look like a town instead of ghost town.”

Elizabeth Susan Elliott: “What a waste of money, there's plenty of shops empty on King Street.”

Gladys Harbison: “We need the town centre sorted out, why not invest the money there?”

Ray O'Donnell: “Good to see investment in the town, will it have free parking?”

Jude Bell: “They need to sort the town out.

“Who needs another Greggs that causes obesity and a sunbed shop that causes skin cancer?”

