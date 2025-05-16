How about bringing something worthwhile to South Shields?
Plans have been revealed to transform a brownfield site in South Shields into a retail scheme that features four units.
The site, located off Claypath Lane and the A194, will feature a drive-through Starbucks, Greggs, and Indigo Sun Retail, alongside eight electric vehicle charging stations.
The scheme is also expected to create up to 40 jobs once completed.
Shields Gazette readers have been reacting to the news, with some praising the investment while others feel like South Shields doesn’t need more fast-food chains.
This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Stephen Watson: “Fantastic, another Greggs and another coffee shop - just what Shields needed to go with all the other ones.
“How about bringing something worthwhile to the town?”
Lee Boddy: “Whether it's a high-end coffee shop or a popular chain like Greggs, investment is crucial for Shields' growth.”
Trudy Jacob: “Why pay £3.5 million when there is lots of empty units in the town that need opening up.
“Make it look like a town instead of ghost town.”
Elizabeth Susan Elliott: “What a waste of money, there's plenty of shops empty on King Street.”
Gladys Harbison: “We need the town centre sorted out, why not invest the money there?”
Ray O'Donnell: “Good to see investment in the town, will it have free parking?”
Jude Bell: “They need to sort the town out.
“Who needs another Greggs that causes obesity and a sunbed shop that causes skin cancer?”
