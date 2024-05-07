I tried bottomless brunch for the first time and I've got the itch to go again

Bottomless brunch drinks

There’s no denying that bottomless brunches are all the rage now and it’s no wonder when they’re such value for money especially if you’re making the most of the drinks.

I was offered the chance to try Banyan in Newcastle’s new bottomless brunch experience, where diners can personalise their food and drink options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their brand-new ‘build your own bottomless brunch’, gives diners the chance to choose from a great selection of food from an upgraded menu, which can be enjoyed alongside a range of alcoholic beverages.

As this was my first time trying bottomless brunch I was excited but also a little confused how the process works. Credit to the amazing customer service from the team at Banyan who explained the process and made for a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Korean Fried Chicken Burger and Chicken Spirelli

No sooner after sitting down myself and my husband Kieran were given a glass of prosecco and our server ensured our prosecco glasses were always topped up throughout the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banyan’s bottomless brunch menu offer a pre 3pm menu with more breakfast themed dishes and a post 3pm menu with more lunch offerings. We opted for the post 3pm and were impressed with our food.

I chose the Chicken Spirelli - Pasta spirals, chicken breast, julienne vegetables and broccoli, coated in a parmesan cream with a touch of garlic, basil and pine nuts. The dish was a dream, the creaminess of it really complemented the chicken. It was pasta heaven for me.

Kieran opted for the Korean Fried Chicken Burger which he thoroughly enjoyed and described it as ‘packed with flavour and so tasty’. To be fair it did look amazing.

As for drinks, we made our way through the menu sampling the different choices. As I’m a lover of fruity and refreshing drinks, the Raspberry Ripple and Poached Pear Spritz were the bees knees for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aperol Spritz

No matter your palette or if you don’t drink alcohol, the drinks menu has something for everyone and you’ll certainly get your money’s worth when opting for a Bottomless Brunch at Banyan.