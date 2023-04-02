Metro services resume between Gateshead and South Tyneside following severe damage to overhead lines

Metro services have resumed between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow/Brockley Whins on Sunday, April 2, as the repair work reached its completion.

The work included replacing 800 metres of damaged overhead line at Pelaw and was expected to last into next week; however, the work was finished way ahead of schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, services are now back up and running to all areas of the Tyne and Wear Metro network.

Tyne and Wear Metro services have resumed between Gateshead and South Tyneside.

Stuart Clarke, Metro infrastructure director, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Metro services have resumed this morning between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow, and Gateshead Stadium and Brockley Whins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the significant inconvenience this has caused for our customers and would like to take this opportunity to apologise once again for what happened.

“Around 6am on Thursday 30 March, a total of 800 metres of overhead wire along with some supporting infrastructure came down. This was extensive damage over a wide area and caused major disruption on our network.

“The repair work was particularly complicated due to the fact it was adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, which meant we needed special agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed with the work.

“Our engineers worked around the clock to rectify this issue safely and get the service back up and running.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can continue to get live service updates from www.nexus.org.uk or from the Tyne and Wear Metro Twitter page @My_Metro.