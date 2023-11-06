JLS review: Utilita Arena was alive with the sound of music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The evening gig kicked off with an incredible performance from American-Iranian refugee Shab who warmed the crowds up for the night ahead.

Shab was dressed to impress in a glitzy outfit which matched her shining personality as she captured the crowds attention and got them in the groove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a refugee Shab was admired for her inspiration as her passion for music certainly showed during her performance as she put her heart, soul and emotions into her songs and the choreography to dance tracks got the whole venue moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Next up saw the crowds make some noise as East London boy Tinchy Stryder appeared on stage with a DJ who were both very interactive with the crowd getting them to chant and make some noise.

It was a throwback for a lot of crowd who enjoyed Tinchy as a teenager when he rose to fame in the noughties and brought back nostalgia for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd thrived off his energy as he proved to be a party starter and there was a roar amongst the crowd when he dropped the banger 'Number 1' which he recorded with N-Dubz.

Tinchy ended his set in true fashion with a hit we’d never forget as he warned the stage for the main men.

From the moment they entered the stage in their matching black leather attire they had the crowds up from their seats and all eyes were on them.

With a warm welcome from the crowds the boys who are currently on their “Everybody say JLS: Hits Tour’ knew they were in for a good night and the crowds spirits never let off for a second the entire night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like myself many of the fans were now in their late 20s and early 30s as they’d come out to relive their younger days when JLS first came onto the scene in their X Factor days.

JLS on tour

Fans showed their love for the boys with their screaming and repping the band colours displaying which JLS boy was their favourite.

From some of their first songs from over a decade ago including 'One Shot' and 'The Club is Alive' to newer songs 'Eternal Love' and 'Day One' fans never stopped singing whist they savoured every moment.

Whilst the singing didn’t disappoint neither did the dance performances performed by Aston, Marvin, JB and Oritsé as the boys wowed the crowds with their moves including some backflips from Aston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lads had promised their fans an incredible night and they kept their promise as they went head to head in DJ set pulling out some noughties bangers include Nicki Minaj and Dizzee Rascal to getting the crowds hyped up.

As an OG JLS fan it wouldn’t be a JLS concert with hearing 'Beat Again' and 'Everybody in Love'.