The majority of Gazette readers believe more should be done to help people with mental health problems

Recent survey results reveal that Gazette readers believe more should be done to help people who are suffering with mental health issues.
World Mental Health Day was supported by all on Thursday, October 10. A survey by Ipsos Mori Policy institute King's College London questioned 20,000 people. The survey concluded that Britain has topped a list of countries believed to be most tolerant towards people with mental health issues.
In a recent online poll we asked: “On World Mental Health Day, Britain has topped a list of countries believed to be most tolerant towards people with mental health problems.
But as a nation, do you still think we need to do more to support people with these issues?”
Over 500 Gazette readers responded, with 92% believing more should be done to help people suffering with mental health problems and eight per cent disagreeing.
Tee McEvoy said: “Our health care system is in crisis. Lots of ideas no action. Mental health is deeper than just talking.”
Darrell Popeye Mckeith said: “Damm right systems and treatments disgustingly out dated and more education need in schools.”
Julia Vaughan said: “I would say resources are totally lacking. More resources needed. Too many parts to mental health services, everyone passing the buck”
Maria Wilkinson said: “My son’s school are having a mental health awareness day everyone wearing something yellow so I made enough yellow friendship bracelets for everyone in his school. His teacher came to pick him up this morning dressed as Ali G.”