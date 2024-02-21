Review: A night full of drama, laughter and adventure at The Customs House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entertaining and funny show had the crowd in awe as it debuted at The Customs House yesterday.

Panto show favourite Dennis returned to The Customs House as the show Dennis' Chocolatey Adventure captivated the audience on a thrilling chocolate adventure.

The egg-citing family show sponsored by The Canny Chocolate Company was packed with puns, fun, adventure and friendship.

Cast of the show Credit: Wycombe 89 Media.

Dennis (Glen Richard Townsend) and his Cooksonville pals Lindt (Chloe Millar) and Ferrero (Rebecca Withers) with help from the wise and courageous Wisdom Tooth (Lucas Bradley Benson) embarked on a journey to help find the Easter egg of Easter Island so the Easter Bunny can return for Easter.

With every panto show comes the villain who is out to sabotage the whole thing with their evil agenda.

Cad-Bury (Bethan Amber) was the perfect baddy for the show who the audience loved to hate as she planned the ultimate crime - stealing all the chocolate.

From start to finish there was never a dull moment of the show from catchy jingles, to adult humour whilst the story unfolded.

The show had you bopping along in your seat singing to the tunes and cheering on Dennis and his friends to fight off the cruel Cad Bury who had an exceptional singing voice.

Whilst the performance from the main cast was nothing short of outstanding praise must go to the youngsters involved in the show for their dedication, passion and all round talent.

As always The Customs House does its upmost best to deliver a fantastic show and this show lived up to all expectations.

As Dennis catchphrase goes 'Can Dennis do it?' 'Yes, Dennis can!' and yes Dennis and the cast certainly delivered in the show-stopping performance.