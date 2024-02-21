Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields mother has relaunched a popular cocktail delivery service first set up during lockdown.

Bethany Irving, first set up the cocktail venture a few years back during the pandemic and took the borough by storm when going out to pubs and bars was limited.

The business, cleverly named Quarantini Cocktail Delivery enabled customers to order cocktails straight to their door.

Bethany offered a range of cocktails such as classics including Pornstar Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri.

Bethany Irving of Quarantini Cocktail Delivery

After spending some time away from the business due to having another child and a house move, Bethany is ready to bring the business back.

Since August Bethany has been brainstorming new cocktail ideas, sourcing suppliers and spreading the word on social media about Quarantini's much awaited return.

The 27-year-old said: “I’ve launched some new cocktails this time which are quite interactive and aesthetically pleasing such as a birthday cake one where you blow out the candle and an Easter one with the cocktail inside the egg. “I’ve already had a lot of people messaging me since I announced on social media I was coming back.” "I’m really excited for the launch date and to bring the cocktails back."

As well as cocktails, Bethany also offers non-alcoholic cocktails, beers, lagers and ciders.

Espresso Martini

Bethany will initially operate the business from home until she secures a new premises in the town centre.

Looking ahead to the future Bethany is already planning on expanding her products and hopes to create partnerships with supermarkets to stock bottled cocktails.

Quarantini Cocktail Delivery will officially launch on Thursday, March 14 and will be available on Uber Eats.