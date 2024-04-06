South Shields 10k race to return to South Tyneside coastline this summer
The South Shields 10 Mile Race will return in 2024 along the beautiful coastline of South Shields.
The race, which is taking place on Sunday, August 4 this year, is highly regarded in the North East running calendar and can be used by runners across the North East and is used by many local runners as part of their training for the Great North Run in September.
Starting at the Souter Lighthouse National Trust site, the course heads North along the South Shields coastline and The Leas before returning back along the coast.
The route is fully marked and marshalled by volunteers with the organisers promising fantastic support and refreshments along the way.
The race is organised by Luke Adams and members of Run Eat Sleep Run Club, Adams said: “We are delighted to be delivering this event once again for runners to enjoy the course along our wonderful coastline.
“The race is a great benchmark of fitness for those taking part in the Great North Run in September and attracts lots of local runners as well as visitors to the area. We’d like to thank everyone for their support of the event & look forward to welcoming everyone back this year.”
Online entry for the race is available now with UK Athletic affiliated club members able to run for £24, while non affiliated runners pay £2 extra. All finishing runners will receive a South Shields 10 Mile medal for taking part while prizes will be awarded for the top three men and women.