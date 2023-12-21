Darren Johnson also known as 'RentaSanta' helped spread festive cheer in the children's ward.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A famous South Shields Santa 'RentaSanta' helped spread joy amongst sick children in hospital as he delivered some Christmas goodies.

Darren Johnson who has done home and hospital visits dressed as Santa for 30 years paid a visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital to surprise kids on the children's ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As many of the children will spend Christmas in hospital Darren was keen to make their stay a little more jolly and set up a visit with the help of Clinical Lead, Michelle Cockburn.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

RentaSanta with hospital staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Thanks to money raised through his calendar sales Darren was able to purchase selection boxes to gift the children.

He said: "It was lovely to see those children in at the moment spreading some festive cheer and wishing them well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One young lad saw me before I went into ward he said to his dad very angelic 'look dad Santa‘ he was so sweet."

Darren was also able to provide some goodies for the staff on the ward as he brought some sausage rolls from South Shields bakery Lee's Bakers.

READ MORE: The final 13 photos of festive pets for Santa Paws

Over the festive season 'RentaSanta' has been able to offer some free home visits to those in need as well as visiting the surgical ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be visiting the children's day unit at South Tyneside District Hospital to drop off selection boxes.